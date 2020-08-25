MDH Reports 8 More COVID Related Deaths, 1 in Sherburne County

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says 8 more people have died from complications related to COVID-19 Monday.

Sherburne County had one of those deaths, a person in their 80s, bringing their total to 13.

State health officials say there were 414 new cases of the coronavirus. Locally, Stearns County had 21 new cases, Benton County had 7 and Sherburne County had 4.

There were 312 people hospitalized with the virus, with 137 in the ICU, both up two from the previous day.

Over 70,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19.