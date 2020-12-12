MDH Reports 67 More COVID-19 Deaths and 4,447 New Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 67 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 4,447 new positive cases on Saturday.

The statewide cumulative totals are now up to 4,359 and 375,398 respectively.

Stearns County reported one death and 109 new cases. Benton County reported one death and 23 new cases. Sherburne County reported 90 new cases.

The health department says 375,398 Minnesotans have contracted the virus, with 335,258 no longer needing to isolate.

Total hospitalizations in Minnesota due to the virus are at 19,428 with 4,213 of those patients needing to be admitted to the ICU.

Over 4.8 million tests have been completed in the state.