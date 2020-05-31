MDH Reports 664 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 664 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths bringing the statewide totals up to 24,850 and 1,040 respectively.

The department says another 831 people have recovered for a total of 18,695 so far. Currently, there are 555 people in the hospital, 257 of them in the ICU.

Benton County added two cases, bring their numbers up to 177 cases and three deaths. Sherburne County now has 243 cases and two deaths, and Steans County is up to 2,021 cases and 13 deaths.

The MDH says a total of 249,519 tests have now been run statewide.