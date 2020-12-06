MDH Reports 64 More COVID-19 Deaths, 5,588 New Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 64 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 5,588 new positive cases Sunday.

The statewide cumulative totals are now up to 3,984 and 350,862 respectively.

Stearns County reported two deaths and 142 new cases. Benton County reported one death and 51 new cases. Sherburne County reported 122 new cases.

Health officials say more than 4,559,000 tests have been completed in Minnesota.