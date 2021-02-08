MDH Reports 564 New COVID Cases, 3 Deaths Statewide

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 564 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths reported Sunday.

None of the reported deaths were in the tri-county area.

Locally, Stearns County reported 18 new cases, Benton County had 8 and Sherburne County had 3.

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been over 468,800 people who have tested positive for the virus and over 6,300 deaths in Minnesota.

The state has completed nearly 6.8-million COVID-19 tests.

