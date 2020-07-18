MDH Reports 464 New Cases of COVID-19, 5 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 464 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths from Friday. The statewide totals are now 45,470 and 1,538 respectively.

Health officials say 1,186 of the state's fatalities have been in long-term care settings.

Stearns County saw an increase if 15 cases for the second consecutive day bringing the total up to 2,631. Sherburne County added eight cases and Benton County added seven.

The MDH says over 740 more people have recovered from the virus and that total is now 39,310. Currently, there are 265 people in the hospital, up 13 from the day before. The ICU number also went up Friday and now stands at 117.

Statewide nearly 836,000 tests have been run.