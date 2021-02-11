MDH Reports 24 COVID Related Deaths, 1 in Benton County

ST. PAUL -- There were 24 more deaths related to complications from COVID-19 reported Wednesday.

One of those deaths was in Benton County, a person in their early 80s. It's the first time in five days the tri-county area reported a new COVID related death.

The state's death total is now at 6,343.

Health officials say there were also 907 new positive cases of the coronavirus statewide.

Locally, Stearns County had 20 new cases, Sherburne County had 12 and Benton County had 2.

In total, there have been 470,803 people to test positive with COVID-19 in Minnesota, with over 456,000 people no longer needing to be isolated.

