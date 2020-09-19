MDH Reports 13 More COVID-19 Deaths, One in Sherburne County

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 13 additional deaths and 924 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Friday.

The statewide cumulative totals are now up to 88,721 and 1,963 respectively. Sherburne County reported 16 new cases and one additional death, bringing their totals to 1,078 and 14. Stearns County added 44 new cases and Benton County reported eight.

Health officials say there are currently 241 people hospitalized and 134 of them in the ICU. Both numbers are down slightly from the day before.

Over 1,815,000 tests have now been run in Minnesota.