MDH Reports 1,169 New Cases of COVID-19, Stearns County Adds 42

ST. PAUL -- There were 1,169 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths reported Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County had 42 cases, Sherburne County had 14 and Benton County had 14.

There have been over 117,000 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

MDH says Sherburne County also had two of the 19 deaths reported, a resident in their 80's and another in their 90s.

In Minnesota, 2,199 people have died from complications related to COVID-19.