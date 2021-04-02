MDH Records 2,553 New COVID Cases Statewide

ST. PAUL -- For the second day in a row, Minnesota has recorded over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 2,553 new case and 4 more deaths Thursday.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County reported 67 new cases, Sherburne County added 57 and Benton County had 27.

In Minnesota, over 524,203 people have tested positive for the virus with over 501,000 no longer needing to be in isolation.

Minnesota has completed over 8.3-million COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.