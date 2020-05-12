MDH: It Doesn’t Make Sense To Test Asymptomatic People Right Now

ST. PAUL -- Questions around who can be tested for COVID-19 continue to swirl as the state ramps up their testing capabilities.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom says the guidance they have been providing health care facilities is to test all symptomatic individuals.

There is a clinical reason why waiting to test until your symptomatic makes sense. It isn't just a matter of conserving resources, it's also considered best practice in terms of the accuracy of the results.

She says an exception to these guidelines would be the case of large congregate areas, such as processing plants or longterm care facilities, where many people can be exposed in one area.

Malcom says it is possible health care providers may not be able to test a person for various reasons, but should be able to refer that person to a site where they can be tested.