MDH Asking Doctors, Parents to Watch for Severe Illness in Kids

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is asking doctors and parents to keep an eye out for severe symptoms in children that may be related to COVID-19.

State Epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield says the department issued a health alert Friday morning asking for people to be on the lookout for Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome.

Where they have more than two organs having evidence of having involvement. Many of them have had heart involvement, but also kidney, lungs, blood, the gastrointestinal tract, neurological manifestations, and rash.

She says in the already recorded cases of kids with symptoms, some tested positive for COVID-19 while others tested negative but were found to have antibodies consistent with exposure to the virus.

In most cases, Lynfield says the kids became sick beyond the typical 2 to 14 day incubation window.

Lynfield says similar illnesses were found among kids in New York as well as over in Europe, and the goal of the alert is to collect data from all over the state to get a better understanding of the situation here in Minnesota.