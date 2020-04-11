MDH: 7 More Deaths and 91 New Cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- Seven more people in Minnesota have died due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 64.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 91 new confirmed cases of the illness, bringing the total up to 1,427. Over half (793) of those people have recovered.

The MDH says there are currently 145 people in the hospital and 69 in ICU. So far over 35,000 tests have been run in the state.

Locally, Stearns County remains at seven confirmed cases, Wright County has 16, Sherburne County nine, and Benton County is still at one.

