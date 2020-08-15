MDH: 696 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 6 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- Health officials reported 696 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths in Minnesota from Friday.

The statewide cumulative totals are now up to 64,413 and 1,699 respectively. Locally, Stearns County added 15 more cases, Sherburne County added 11, and Benton County added four.

Currently, there are 307 people in the hospital with 140 of them in intensive care.

The Minnesota Department of Health says a total of 57,457 people have now recovered from the virus. Over 1,200,000 tests have been run in the state so far.