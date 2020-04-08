MDH: 5 More Deaths, 85 More Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL -- The State of Minnesota has five more deaths related to complications related to COVID-19 and we have 85 additional confirmed cases.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there is a total of 1,154 positive cases with 632 of those no longer needing to be in isolation -- 83 more than the previous day.

Of course, due to limited testing, these numbers are not indicative of the total number of cases of the coronavirus in the state of Minnesota.

We have had 30,753 tests in Minnesota so far.

The deaths have gone up to 39.

Minnesota has 135 people in the hospital with COVID-19 right now and 64 of those are in the ICU.

The median age of the ICU cases is 64 and the median age of the deaths is 86.

Thirty-five percent of the confirmed cases are from community spread.

Wright County has 12 confirmed cases, Sherburne County nine, Stearns County is now at seven confirmed cases, and Benton County still at one -- there are no deaths related to COVID-19 in any of those counties.

