MDH: 481 New Cases of COVID-19, 20 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says nearly 5,000 more COVID-19 tests were run Saturday for a statewide total of 111,088.

The department says the number of confirmed cases increased by 481 bringing the total up to 11,271. The MDH also reported 20 additional deaths.

Minnesota is now up to a total of 578 fatalities, 464 of which were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Currently, there are 434 people in the hospital, down 42 from the day before, but 199 in the ICU which is up 19.

The department says 560 more people have recovered for a total of 6,882.

Stearns County added 57 new cases for a total of 1,405 and five deaths.

Sherburne County is up two cases and now has a total of 109 and one death.

Wright County jumped by 10 cases and currently stands at 102 and one death.

Benton County added five confirmed cases for a total of 92 and two deaths.