Mayo Clinic Phasing Out Drive Through COVID-19 Testing Sites

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The three COVID-19 drive-through testing sites in Rochester will soon be down to just one.

Mayo Clinic has consolidated its downtown site near the Guggenheim building with the testing site in the Charlton building

A Mayo spokeswoman says its 41st St NW site is still operational - but not for long. The spokeswoman says that site is expected to be phased out soon.

She says “ The objective is for the Mayo Clinic, OMC, Olmsted County Public Health collaborative at Graham Park to be the single point for all drive through testing by July 13th.”

The 41st St site was the first to open, followed by the downtown station and the Graham Park operation.

As of Friday, Olmsted County had confirmed 1,000 COVID-19 cases. At last report, the county had 132 active COVID-19 cases.

Another Minnesota inmate dies from COVID-19.