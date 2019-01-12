Mavericks Edge Timberwolves

The Timberwolves lost 119-115 Friday night to the visiting Dallas Mavericks. Minnesota trailed by 11 at halftime but rallied in the 2nd half including outscoring the Mavs by 4 points in the 3rd quarter and by 3 in the 4th.

The Wolves were led in scoring by Karl-Anthony Towns with 30 points and 11 rebounds, Derrick Rose added 21 points off the bench and Andrew Wiggins contributed 17. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 29 points and 12 assists. The Wolves are now 1-1 under interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders. Minnesota will host New Orleans tonight at 7pm.