COUNTRY SINGER MATT STELL GETS RIDE OF HIS LIFE

New Country Music Star Matt Stell was recently in Brainerd, performing for Lakes Jam at the Brainerd International Raceway.

My good friend Jerel Saxon joins me for "Grinding Gears" Mondays on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes on WJON at 11:40 to Noon; a weekly program where people call us to discuss their auto repair questions. You will also find him weekdays fixing everyone's car problems over at St. Cloud Quick Lube & Detail Center off Division in St. Cloud, as he is the new Shop Manager there.

Jerel Saxon/Youtube

This past weekend, Matt Stell performed on Saturday night at Lakes Jam at Brainerd International Speedway; but before the show, he wanted to check out "DRIFTING" and Jerel was the man for the job.

Matt Stell, who sings songs like "Prayed For You," "Everywhere But On," & "That Ain't Me No More" was a basketball player in college! Go Figure! Now he's hitting the charts and making a name for himself in country music. Everyone says he's a great guy, and he certainly has an amazing voice!

JEREL SAXON

Jerel is a lover of cars, speed, power, and the excitement of Drifting. You'll find him at Brainerd International Raceway all summer long. He was there this past weekend for the Drifting event and took Matt Stell on the ride of his life. You can learn more about Jerel and Drifting by watching the video below.

Aleks MaRshall/Youtube

Jerel said that Matt told him where he grew up, they had a lot of dirt tracks and he was always interested in the cars, but never had the chance to try it. This was his big chance, and Jerel gave him a ride he would never forget.

I'm trying to imagine Matt Stell, who is 6 foot 7 inches tall, trying to squeeze into the car. After the ride, Matt gave Jerel a shoutout from the big stage thanking him for the experience.

