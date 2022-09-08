Match Made In Heaven? Busch Teams Up With Casey’s For Beer Cheese Pizza

There are many things that just seem to go together in life. Think about it, peanut butter and jelly, cinnamon and sugar, small town bars and popcorn machines. And then of course you have one of the ultimate combinations ever...pizza and beer. Pizza and beer just go together, right? Well in an announcement made yesterday Busch beer is teaming up with Casey's convenience stores to create what they have dubbed the 'Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast PIzza'.

The Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza is made with a beer cheese sauce that is made with Busch Light.

The pizza is planned to be a limited-time release, and Casey's website describes the pizza as being a way to "Celebrate Casey’s Breakfast Pizza’s 21st birthday with our new, limited-time-only pizza! This pizza starts with our made-from-scratch dough and is topped with beer cheese sauce, smoky bacon, savory sausage, ham, fluffy scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers, real mozzarella, and cheddar cheeses."

So are you going to give the 'Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza' a try, or is this a hard pass? Let us know on our app!

