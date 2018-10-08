Marlene’s Famous “Pumpkin Halloween Sugar Cookies”

MY AUNT MARLENE'S FAMOUS HALLOWEEN PUMPKIN COOKIES

My Aunt Marlene is a great cook and baker! She makes some of our favorite foods treats during the hohlidays; including but not limited to her famous pumpkin shaped frosted sugar cookies.

It's funny how things stick isn't it? I wonder if the first time she made them, they would become such a hit. Delicious as they are cute, I had to ask if she was going to make them again this year? AND SHE DID!

Kelly Cordes

A SIMPLE SUGAR COOKIE BRINGING SO MUCH JOY

A simple sugar cookie recipe with a few tricks that work for Marlene. She says to make the dough today, refrigerate over night, and make the cookies the next day. The dough is much easier to work with when it's cold. Also, depending on how you like your frosting, she sometimes makes it thinner, but if you do that you have to refrigerate the cookies longer or they will get soggy.

ANOTHER TIP:

She has NEVER put a mouth on the cookies because they just don't look right. Leave the mouth to the imagination...and enjoy making these cookies for your family...and start your own new tradition.

Kelly Cordes

RECIPE

It's recommended that you double this recipe.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup CRISCO

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon lemon extract or

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups sifted enriched flour

1 teaspoon double acting baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons milk

DIRECTIONS

Heat oven to 400...If your oven runs extra hot, heat it to 350. Blend Crisco, sugar, egg, and lemon extract or vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt and add alternately with milk.

Chill for at least one hour; but as Marlene recommends, you may want to wait until day two to make the cookies.

Roll out dough to 1/8 " thick on a floured board or pastry canvas. Cut into shapes with floured cookie cutter. Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 7-10 minutes.

FOR THINNER COOKIES

Roll out dough thinner for a crisper cookie and back 5-7 minutes.

FROSTING

Powdered sugar

butter

flavoring

touch of milk

You'll have to mix this to the consistency that you like. Then use a drop or two of orange food coloring; top with Candy corns for eyes and nose, or use M&M's for the eyes, and just a candy corn piece for the nose; either way, they are adorable. A dab of green frosting for the top of the pumpkin and you're all set. tip.