Marcus Parkwood Cinema’s 2022 Ultimate Popcorn Tub Is Here

If you are a movie lover, then you know popcorn is a must. If you go to movies on a regular basis, then this is a deal you're not going to want to pass up.

Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park is again offering up their Ultimate Popcorn Tub for 2022! It's on sale now and would make the perfect Christmas gift for that movie lover in your life.

You can buy the tub for $25 and then every popcorn fillup after that is only $4.50. The tub is on-sale now, and to get the most bang for your buck, you should buy it early in the year.

Get our free mobile app

You can buy the Ultimate Popcorn Tub at the concession stand. Or, if you'd rather, you can buy it online when making a food or beverage order.

The movie theater has a special note listed on their website, "After purchase, patron shall be responsible for the continuing cleanliness of the popcorn tub. Marcus Theatres is not responsible for the ongoing cleanliness of the popcorn tub and reserves the right to refuse service if they deem it unsanitary."

So, in other words, make sure you wash your popcorn bucket, folks. If you can't handle that, then maybe the Ultimate Popcorn Bucket is too ultimate for you, friend.