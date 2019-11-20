Man Sentenced to Prison for Heroin Trafficking Conspiracy

MILLE LACS -- A man has been sentenced for his role in selling heroin on the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation. Thirty-nine-year-old Tyrone Nelson was sentenced to about 6 1/2 years in prison.

Nelson and his seven co-defendants were charged in a 10-count indictment in February. He pleaded guilty in July.

According to his guilty plea and court documents, between December 2017 and May 2018, Nelson got heroin from acquaintances in Minneapolis and then brought it to communities in and surrounding the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation.