Man Hurt in Snowmobile Crash Near Melrose

MELROSE -- A Sauk Centre man was taken to the hospital after rolling his snowmobile near Melrose.

Stearns County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash Saturday around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of the Wobegon Trail and County Road 65.

According to the report, 56-year-old Robert Korhorst was driving west on the Wobegon Trail when he lost control and rolled. Korhorst suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Melrose Hospital.

Alcohol is believe to be a factor in the crash.