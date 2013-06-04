Man Charged in Fatal Alexandria Stabbing

The Douglas County attorney has charged Kody Lee Klimek with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder.

Klimek was arrested after 28-year-old Phillip Alstadt of Alexandria was fatally stabbed after an altercation. Alexandria police were called Saturday and found Alstadt dead on the lawn.

Police say the two men knew each other.

Bail for Klimek was set at $1 million with no conditions. He remained in jail Tuesday.

County Attorney Chad Larson says he intends to present the case to a grand jury.