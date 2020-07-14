Man Admits Killing Wife, Burying Body in Basement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors say a suburban Minneapolis man has admitted suffocating his wife after an argument and burying her body in a crawl space under the couple's home last spring.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says 28-year-old Joshua Fury of Maple Grove pleaded guilty Tuesday to intentional second-degree murder in the death of his 28-year-old wife, Maria Fury.

Fury will be sentenced July 31 and is expected to get 38 years in prison, which is 12.5 years more than presumptive sentencing guidelines.

Freeman's office says frustrations over COVID-19 and Minnesota's stay-at-home order may have contributed to the killing.

While the couple were having marital problems before the pandemic, they had been arguing about COVID-19 in the days leading up to her death.