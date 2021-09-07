Man Accused of Rape And Dog Killing Charges Found Competent

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man accused of raping two women and slashing a dog's throat has been found competent to face those charges.

Twenty-two-year-old Joseph Vogel is charged with criminal sexual conduct against two different women. He is also charged with the mistreatment of an animal for allegedly killing the dog.

Back in November, Vogel was ruled incompetent to face the charges. The Stearns County Attorney's Office filed a notice of intent to resume the prosecution once competency was restored against Vogel.

Earlier this year, A judge ruled Vogel has now been found mentally fit to face the charges.

According to the complaint, two women claimed that while in a relationship with Vogel he pinned them down and forced intercourse on them. A separate filing accuses Vogel of slashing the throat of a dog after it killed two cats.

Vogel told authorities he used a butcher knife to cut the dog's throat and then got into his truck and watched the dog run in circles before collapsing in the ditch.

He's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.