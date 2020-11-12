Make Your Money Work For You: Guest Kelly Blodgett

WHAT DOES SETTING A FINANCIAL GOAL LOOK LIKE?

Is there anything that is zero risk when it comes to your money? If your Employer isn't matching your 401k, should you set up separate accounts from your Employer to help save for your future?

THE QUESTIONS YOU SHOULD BE ASKING YOURSELF

These are questions that you might be asking yourself. Investing...budgeting...paying of debt? How do we know WHEN we should be doing these things, and if they are the right move for your family?

Each week, I ask Kelly Blodgett of Money Gal Coaching to visit with us and share some knowledge to help us put money back in our pocket.

Kelly joined me today on the show, and you can listen to her advice by clicking on the player below.

BUDGETING HAPPY HOUR

Happy Hour? I'm in! Budgeting is not my favorite thing. As a single Mom, I constantly worry if I've put my money in the right places...if I'm spending and living within my means, and if I'll have enough money to retire on, and what will retirement look like for me?

Kelly offers a Budgeting Happy Hour that lasts about 90 minutes, and gives you a play to start, covering topics that include:

What a budget is

Why you need a budget

How to build your budget

Types of debt payment methods

How much should you be paying towards your debts each month

If you'd like more information, you can contact Kelly Blodgett directly by emailing: moneygalcoaching@gmail.com.