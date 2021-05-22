Make Dream Getaway #54 Yours with These 3 Easy Steps

Vaccinations are up, case numbers are down, mask mandates are ending, and you're ready to get back to normal -- so why not hit the road and take off on the trip of your dreams (and have us pay for it). Dream Getaway season is here!

Want to know how you could win Dream Getaway #54 on June 11th and depart on the trip of a lifetime? Just follow these three easy steps.

Don't think you'd ever win something like this? Neither did the fifty-three other Central Minnesotans that have won a Dream Getaway of their own since 2015.

Here's how to win:

Listen to WJON weekdays through June 10th for your daily code words. When you hear a code word, enter it right here. Download the WJON app (App Store or Google Play), and opt in for 'Contest Alerts' to get a daily bonus code every afternoon. You can enter your codes on the app too.

It's that easy! Plus, we are doing this THREE TIMES EVERY DAY. These three easy steps could get you one big trip of a lifetime. A trip to Alaska? A tropical beach? The road-trip of a lifetime? If you win, it's all up to you.

Insider Tip : Each code word is worth triple-entries on Thursdays.

The more code words you enter, the better chance you will have to getaway on your own dream vacation, so be sure to listen all day, every day.

Stay safe, stay healthy, look for your luggage -- and get ready to depart on your dream vacation. Your adventure awaits!

