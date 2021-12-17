Janel Eibensteiner of Avon Wins Dream Getaway #59

Congratulations to Congratulations to Janel Eibensteiner -- the winner of Dream Getaway #59! We called Janel this morning to let her know that she had won the trip of a lifetime. Now it's up to Janel to decide when and where she's going.

She said she's excited about the idea of going to Australia.

Win a Dream Getaway, and you decide WHERE you're going; you decide WHO'S going with you; you decide WHEN you're going. Bursch Travel in Waite Park helps you plan all the details -- then they'll send us the bill.

More Dream Getaways coming this spring from 98.1 Minnesota's New Country!

