Kaycee Eiynck of St. Cloud Wins Dream Getaway #58

Congratulations to Kaycee Eiynck of St. Cloud -- the winner of Dream Getaway#58! We called Kaycee this morning to let her know that she had won the trip of a lifetime. Now it's up to Kaycee to decide where she wants to go.

Win a Dream Getaway, and you decide WHERE you're going; you decide WHO'S going with you; you decide WHEN you're going. Bursch Travel in Waite Park helps you plan all the details -- then they'll send us the bill.

Dream Getaway #59 Starts Monday!

Psst, want to know how you could win Dream Getaway #59 on December 17th and depart on the trip of your dreams? Just follow these three easy steps.

Listen to us weekdays through December 16th for your daily code words. When you hear a code word, enter it online. Download our mobile app (App Store or Google Play), and opt in for 'Contest Alerts' to get a daily bonus code every afternoon. You can enter your codes on the app too.

It's that easy! Plus, we are doing this THREE TIMES EVERY DAY (9:20 am, 1:20 pm, 4:20 pm). These three easy steps could get you one big trip of a lifetime.

Get our free mobile app

Insider Tip : Each code word is worth triple-entries on Thursdays.

The more code words you enter, the better chance you will have to getaway on your own dream vacation, so be sure to listen all day, every day.

Don't think you'd ever win something like this? Neither did the 58 other Central Minnesotans that have won a Dream Getaway of their own since 2015.

