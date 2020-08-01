Maeda, Sano Power Twins Past Indians 3-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a pair of homers and Kenta Maeda pitched six scoreless innings in his home debut for Minnesota as the Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0 on Saturday.

Eddie Rosario added a solo homer for Minnesota. Maeda (2-0) retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced and didn’t allow a hit until Bradley Zimmer beat out a weak ground ball to second base in the fifth inning.

Carlos Carrasco (1-1) gave up six hits in six innings for Cleveland but was done in by three solo home runs from the Twins.