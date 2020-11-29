Looking for some unique gift ideas that will help support Minnesota businesses? Look no farther than our Made in MN Virtual Gift Guide 2020.

Below are some great Minnesota companies that offer online ordering and shipping to get your gifts to you or your loved ones in time for the holidays.

Look for discount codes from two of this year's vendors, as well.

Eichten's Cheese Shop

EICHTEN'S CHEESE, GIFTS AND SPECIALTY FOODS

Locally owned in Center City, Minnesota since 1976.

For delicious and unique gifts this year, check out Eichten's Cheese, Gifts and Specialty Foods.

Eichten’s Cheeses are an all natural European Style Cheese made on the family farm from cow’s milk. Producing a quality artisan cheese on the farm since 1976, their commitment to quality cheese making is evident in the products they produce.

Pure Ingredients – All of Eichten’s natural cheese are made on the family farm in Minnesota from fresh cow’s milk. We add no coloring, artificial flavors, preservatives or GMO Rennet (our milk contains no growth hormones, antibiotics or rBGH).

Eichten's cheese is hand made in an open vat which is identical to the way cheese is made on the farms in Holland and throughout Europe.

Aging Rooms are kept at a precise temperature and the cheese is moved and turned daily for correct breathing and aging. We age our cheese 60 days or longer – the longer the aging period, the stronger the flavors.

We offer artisan cheese wedges, spreads and gifts. And there are so many varieties to choose from. Our products are made from pure ingredients and aged in their own aging rooms at our 3rd generation family farm in Center City.

Here are some of our most popular gifts:

-- Create your own gift.

Or choose from one of our many popular gifts, for example:

-- Mary's Variety Cheese Gift - $74.99 (Free Shipping)

-- A Gift made from mom herself. Variety of Eichtens Cheeses, Spread and Summer Sausage.

For other holiday gift ideas - including artisan cheeses, summer sausages, specialty foods, Eichtens Cheese Collections Gifts or you can Create your own Custom Gift Box, visit our website at www.eichtenscheeses.com.

We ship nationwide. Order today and ship later.

EichtensCheese.com

15% Discount Coupon Code -- valid until December 6th, 2020.

Just use the code: MNMADE

Ghastly Good Skin Care

GHASTLY GOOD SKIN CARE

Ramsey, Minnesota

At Ghastly Good, we understand the importance of caring for our skin’s acidic mantel. The Acidic Mantel is the Sebum and sweat blend on the surface of your skin that protects our skin from environmental pollutants and bacteria.

When we wash our skin with soap, we wash this off and raise our PH, making our skin dry and vulnerable to infections, acne and wrinkles…

Then, when we apply lotions with oils, petroleum, parabens and so on, our sebum glands are blocked from feeding from the air; starving our skin.

Ghastly Good is a "skin super-food" that feeds and assists your acidic mantel to keep the skin supple and healthy.

We have three tonics for three different skin types. Plus, a sunscreen and a Honey Scrub. Our tonics replace an entire skin care line and are enjoyed by people with acne, eczema, rosacea and chronic itching from aging and bacterial infections!

Ghastly is the best:

One-step

moisturizing

non-greasy

anti-aging

anti-itching

anti-microbial

chemical-free

preservative-free

100% plant ingredient

skin-care solution that you will ever use!

Use Ghastly morning and night and enjoy the freedom that you will feel!

Use Coupon Code COVID19 to save 20% today!

WEBSITE: GhastlyGood.com

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/MiracleFacialTonic/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/ghastly_good/

HeathGlen Farm & Kitchen

HEATHGLEN FARM & KITCHEN

Forest Lake, Minnesota

HeathGlen Farm & Kitchen features jams, drink syrups for cocktails or mocktails, and organic spice blends. All products are available for ordering online year round, but they also feature gift boxes with free shipping.

Our customers love us because they are guaranteed fresh spices harvested from our farm and award-winning jams and syrups made with fruit from our farm.

Our products have won many awards and our family farm has been in business over 12 years, selling online and at Twin Cities farmers’ markets.

We are proud of the freshness of the products and reputation of our company.

Shop our website for your holiday gifts and ideas for your family's celebrations.

Shop online for our preserves, gift boxes and spices.

Visit HeathGlen's website now.