LWV Hosting Event on Mining vs Water Protection Debate

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An event next week will take a look at a longstanding debate over mining and protecting Minnesota's waters.

The League of Women Voters of the St. Cloud Area are hosting "Minnesota Water and Copper-Nickel Mining: Two Perspectives" at the St. Cloud Library.

The group is bringing in speakers on both sides of the issue to discuss the different perspectives.

The speakers are Executive Director of Mining Minnesota, Julie Lucas and Executive Director and Counsel for Water Legacy, Paula Maccabee.

The event will be held in the Mississippi Room at the library from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 13th. The event is open to the public.

