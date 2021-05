ROCKVILLE -- People traveling on Interstate 94 and Highway 23 will soon have a new option when it comes to fueling up.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is adding a location at the I-94 and Highway 23 interchange in Rockville.

Mark Young, Townsquare Media

Construction is expected to start this summer and wrap up by spring or summer of 2022.

Love’s was founded in 1964 and is based out of Oklahoma City. They have more than 550 locations in 41 states.

