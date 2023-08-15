Looking For An Award Winning Meat Raffle or Pull Tabs? You Don’t Have To Go Far

The results are in for Minnesota's Best awards and the St. Cloud area seems to have its niche. After all the votes were counted and the smoke cleared both the Blue Line and the Ultimate Sports Bar with locations here in the St. Cloud area fished with the gold and bronze for best meat raffle/bingo/or pull tabs locations in the state.

While I can't seem to find a vote total for this category, I remember that there was some stiff competition from challengers. The Star Tribune puts on Minnesota's Best and it covers various categories and subcategories, like the best destination for meat raffles, bingo, and pull tabs.

The gold medal went to Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill, and the bronze went to the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill, owned by Tom Frericks, in Waite Park.

Second place in the Minnesota Fun Meat Raffle/Bingo/Pull Tabs category went to Joe and Stan's Pub on West 7th in St. Paul.

Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill, owned by Scott & Esther Widor, has locations in both St. Cloud and Sartell.

While the winner only receives bragging rights for that certain category, it is pretty cool to see Central Minnesota restaurants and bars take the top spot, especially since there were some popular Twin Cities locations in this category, like Hoggsbreath, Knight Cap, and Big Louies.

So why not press your luck, or in the case of pull tabs tear your luck, at one of Minnesota's Best this weekend?

