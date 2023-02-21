Looking For A New Best Friend? Sam Is Up For Adoption This Week

Meet Sam! This happy-go-lucky guy came in to the shelter after not getting along with the other dog in the house. Has been around all ages of children and while friendly with older kids he tends to forget his size around younger children. He has been around dogs but is a bit selective for who he likes.

Due to this, we recommended a dog on dog meet and greet for any dog he may live with before adoption to ensure they match well! Lived with cats and was friendly with them. Slow and proper introductions are recommended when introducing resident people or pets. Extremely active and energetic- he would make an excellent work out partner! Would benefit from a home that has the time to channel his energy into appropriate avenues.

Would also benefit from obedience training- this will help him brush up on some skills as well as bond with his new owner. This smart boy knows the cue "sit". He is also house trained and will bark or go to the door when he needs to go out. Loves to play fetch.

Enjoys walks, but he tends to pull at his leash a bit, so an Emily Weiss Walkie would be a great addition- ask TCHS staff for more info! Tends to wander and would do well in a home with a fenced in yard. He loves to play with balls so be ready to throw!~~Check out the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe for some awesome toys and supplies to keep this guy entertained! Sam cannot wait to meet you!

