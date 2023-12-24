LOOK: Your New Vinyl Releases For Week Of December 18th

Even though it is Christmas weekend there is still some great new vinyl getting released this weekend. The list might not be as big as a normal weekend but there are titles worth a look. Below are your new vinyl highlights for this week.

--KATE BUSH Lionheart: A re-release of her second studio album from 1978. Remarkably it came out just 9 months after her debut LP The Kick Inside. It features the songs “Hammer Horror” and “Wow.”

--DEVO Art Devo: A three LP box set of rare, unheard, and obscure tunes from 1973-1977. There are two editions, the Industrial Death version on clear/w purple spatter vinyl, limited to only 500 copies. Or the Nuclear Rubber edition.

--HUMBLE PIE Joint Effort: This is actually a new release from the classic rockers. Originally recorded in 1974-1975 the band label, A&M rejected it. Now finally being released on your choice of purple or white vinyl. The LP features covers of songs from James Brown, The Beatles, and Betty Wright.

--SANTANA Inner Secrets: 45th Anniversary edition of the album, it was originally released in 1978. Better hurry if you want this one, it is limited to 3,000 individually numbered copies on red translucent vinyl.

--CARLOS SANTANA Havana Moon: The 40th Anniversary of his third solo album being released on coming out on yellow/red marbled vinyl. You will have to be even quicker than the Santana Inner Secrets listed above because this one is limited to 1,500 copies.

--'MACHO MAN" RANDY SAVAGE Be A Man: My had to include it pick of the week, being released as a picture disc. You would think this came out in the 80s along with the WWF Wrestling Album but it did not. Originally released in 2003, it features the song “Perfect Friend” written in tribute to “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig. While you are checking out this record, take a listen to Jesse “The Body” Ventura’s song “The Body Rules.”

