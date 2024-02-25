LOOK: Your New Vinyl Highlights for Week of 2/23

After taking a week off to play some trivia, I am back with your new vinyl release highlights. It was hard to narrow it down as there were a lot of good picks on this week's list. Also, if you have not heard the 2024 Record Store Day list came out last week, so use the link here to head on over and check out the exclusives for this year and start making your plans for April 20th.

--CULT - Dreamtime: A rerelease of the English rock band’s debut album that originally came out in August of 1984. The LP was not a great commercial success, selling 60,000 copies but it did feature the #1 U.K. hit “Spiritwalker.” The reissue is coming out on indie-exclusive Oxblood vinyl

--ACE FREHLEY - 10,000 Volts: A brand new solo album from the former KISS guitarist who has been cranking them out fairly regularly since 2009 10,000 Volts will be available on indie exclusive color-in-color vinyl.

--L7 - Bricks Are Heavy 30th anniversary: Founded in 1985 in Los Angeles, L7 broke out with Bricks Are Heavy when it was released in 1992. The LP features the song “Pretend We’re Dead” and was produced by Butch Vig, who also produced albums for bands like Nirvana, Garbage, and Smashing Pumpkins. The 30th Anniversary limited edition is remastered on 180-gram heavyweight vinyl, which only seems appropriate for its name.

--MY LIFE WITH THE THRILL KILL KULT - I See Good Spirits & I See Bad Spirits: The first studio release from the horror rock band this is my had to include it pick of the week. I have really enjoyed the band ever since I first heard their song “Sex on Wheelz” from the “Cool World” motion picture soundtrack. “I See Good Spirits” features the song “…And This Is What The Devil Does” and is the second reissue. It was recut in 2004 with three bonus songs. If you can find the “Cool World” vinyl it has cool 4th side etching. This rerelease is available in two different color choices: green swirl or neon green vinyl. Side note: Always thought the name of this band would be a great title for a novel.

--PRINCE - The Vault - Old Friends 4 Sale: A reissue of the 1999 album “Old Friends 4 Sale” was the last Prince album to be issued by Warner Bros. to fulfill his contract obligations with the company. Prince originally gave it to Warner Bros. in 1996 but they sat on it for three years and ended up issuing it at about the same time Prince’s new label, Arista, issued “Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic.”

--SLADE - Live At The New Victoria: Live tracks taken from the band’s London show back in 1975 it features “Mama We’re All Crazy Now,” fan favorite “Just a Little Bit,” and the ever-popular “Thanks For The Memory (Wham Bam Thank You, Mam).” The 2 LP set is being released on white/blue vinyl.

--ROD STEWART & JOOLS HOLLAND - Swing Fever: Rod Stewart teams ups with Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra to tackle 13 swing classics like “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Lullabye Of Broadway,” and “Sentimental Journey.” You can be sure this will be a jumpin’ good time.

--VAN HALEN - Live: Right Here, Right Now: A 4LP vinyl box set released last year as a Record Store Day exclusive is now getting the standard reissue treatment. Originally released in 1993 it was the band’s first live album and only live LP to feature Sammy Hagar. The band’s only other live LP “Tokoyo Dome Live in Concert” from 2015 featured original frontman, David Lee Roth. The four-album set has all the Van Hagar greats, plus Hagar’s rendition of Van Halen classics like “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.”

--WHITE LION - Big Game L and Mane Attraction: The 80s/90s glam rock band is reissuing two of their original albums. Big Game was their third studio LP that originally came out in August of 1989 and went to #19 on Billboard’s album charts. Big Game features “Little Fighter,” Radar Love,” and “Cry for Freedom.” Mane Attraction was the group's fourth studio LP originally from 1991 and contains the songs “Broken Heart” and “Love Don’t Come Easy.” Mane Attraction is being rereleased on silver vinyl.

--NEIL YOUNG & CRAZY HORSE – Dume: The debut release on vinyl Dume was originally recorded in 1975 and features 16 songs. The indie-exclusive vinyl set comes with a limited edition 11.5” X 11.5” lithograph of the front cover.

