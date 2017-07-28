UPDATE: Long Prairie Police Investigating Murder, Person of Interest In Custody

LONG PRAIRIE - A man described as a person of interest in a Long Prairie murder investigation is now in custody. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says they have found and arrested 35-year-old Jose Torres of Long Prairie.

The Minnesota BCA says police discovered a woman's body when they were called to a home in the 400 block of Todd Street South at about 8:00 p.m. Thursday. The woman was last seen with a man by neighbors outside the home around 5:30 p.m. Witnesses tell authorities they heard arguing shortly after that.