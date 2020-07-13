Owatonna Stabbing Victim Identified, Person of Interest in Police Custody

(Updated July 14th 1:11pm): The Man identified as the Person of Interest (POI) in the stabbing death of Mohamed Aweis Mohamed has been taken into police custody. According to a press release, Hassan Nur Hassan was arrested with out incident by Minneapolis Police late last night. He was taken to the Hennepin County Jail at 12:35 am this morning.

Hassan will be transported to the Steele County Jail as he awaits charging in the July 12th death of Mohamed Aweis Mohamed at Dartts Park in Owatonna.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of the fatal stabbing in Darrts Park in Owatonna on Sunday, July 12th.

According to a press release from Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the victim has been identified as 32-year-old, Mohamed Aweis Mohamed, of Owatonna, died of homicide due to a stab wound suffered to the chest.

As part of the investigation, Minnesota Criminal Bureau of Apprehension (BCA) and the Owatonna Police Department are seeking the public's help in locating a person of interest (POI). Hassan Nur Hassan, 28, is 5'11" and approximately 140 lbs, has brown hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. Investigators believe he is driving a tan 2000 Honda Accord 4-door sedan, Minnesota license plate #EGG-087.

Hassan Nur Hassan - Person of Interest (Photo via MN DPS)

Anyone with information about Hassan's whereabouts, or anyone who witnessed or has any information about the stabbing to contact the Owatonna Police Department at 507-444-3800 or to dial 911.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service provided assistance at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation

