The Rox lose 7-4 at La Crosse against the Loggers Thursday night. La Crosse scored 4 1st inning runs and never trailed. St. Cloud got 2 hits apiece from Nick Yovetich and Nate Swarts and 2 RBIs from Bobby Goodloe. Riley Cornelio threw the 1st inning with 4 earned runs allowed to take the loss for the Rox.

St. Cloud is 2-1 in the 2nd half of the season. The Rox play at La Crosse at 6:35 tonight, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

