Local St Cloud Restaurant Shows Gratitude For Veterans With A Special Treat

Here in central Minnesota, we love to grill out. We love to smoke food; but it's even better when you have a pro behind the scenes serving it up. That's what you get when you visit Up In Smoke BBQ, located at 2848 2nd Street South in St. Cloud. Up In Smoke BBQ specializes in Texas Style Brisket, St. Louis Style Ribs, Pulled Pork and Pulled Chicken, Homemade Kielbasa smoked Sausage, and a whole list of hand-made sides, including Smoked Mac n Cheese, Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole, BBQ Beans, Sandy's Slaw, Cream Corn Casserole and a whole lot more. Is your mouth watering yet? It should be! By the way....They also do catering for just about any size event! 200 people? 800 people? They've got the food to make your event one to remember.

VETERANS ARE SPECIAL PEOPLE

I asked Owner and Chef Tim Hoefer if he would stop by and chat with me about something special that Up In Smoke BBQ is doing on behalf of Veterans Day this weekend.

FAMILY TIES

Firstly, Tim's grandfather was the Radiologist at the St. Cloud VA for approximately 30 years and also spent a couple of those years in the memory care ward at the St. Cloud VA before he passed away. Tim spent a lot of time with his Grandfather and looked up to him so much that in remembrance of him, he made a commitment to feed the Veterans at the VA for Veterans Day every year.

You can listen to my interview with Tim Hoefer by clicking on the player below:

SPECIAL TREAT FOR ST. CLOUD VA PATIENTS ON FRIDAY

Friday, November 10th, Up In Smoke BBQ will be feeding approximately 200 inpatient Veterans at the St. Cloud VA. They'll be enjoying their delicious pulled pork sandwiches, house cole-slaw, and house BBQ beans.

SATURDAY VETERANS SPECIAL

Saturday, November 11th, they are inviting all Veterans in for in-house service where they will get 50% off with a purchase of a full-price meal.

Tim has great respect for those serving our country, so every single day, Veterans, and first responders like Police, Firefighters, EMS, and tow truck operators always get 10% off. Every. Single. Day.

NOVEMBER IS GRATITUDE MONTH

November is Gratitude Month, and I hope that we can all look at this act of kindness and think of ways we can help our Veterans and those who protect us every day. Thank you UP IN SMOKE BBQ!

Photo by Tim Hoepher/Up In Smoke BBQ Photo by Tim Hoepher/Up In Smoke BBQ loading...

