Local Shop Seeing Spike in Exercise Equipment Sales

ST. CLOUD -- As Minnesota's stay at home order to fight the novel coronavirus takes root, area residents are looking for ways to stay fit indoors.

Zack Sellner with equipment dealer Play It Again Sports in St. Cloud says they've seen a definite spike in sales of home exercise equipment.

"Mainly dumbbells, Olympic bars, standard bars, and weights to go along with them," Sellner said. "Along with that, we're selling a lot of exercise bikes, treadmills, flat benches - a lot of that stuff is going out the doors."

Sellner says store employees have been busy helping a lot of new customers and shoppers who would otherwise be working out at the gym.

"Everyone is coming in, trying to build their own little gyms at home," Sellner says. "So, we're doing our best to fill their needs and get them on the road."

Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order on March 16 closing all gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The stay at home order will be in place through April 10.