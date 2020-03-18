Local School Districts Offering Meals to Students

UNDATED -- Our area school districts are now offering meals to their students.

The St. Cloud Area School District is setting up a drive-through and pick up a free meal. Only parents, guardians, or students may pick up the food. Kids do not need to be accompanied by an adult. Grab and go bags, including a lunch and snack for that day and a breakfast for the following day will be served between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at Discovery, Madison, and Talahi elementary schools.

The Sartell-St. Stephen schools Tuesday debuted their drive/walk/bike through breakfast and lunch to their families. Daily meals are available to District families through Friday this week from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Middle School Door 20. In addition several Sartell businesses will be providing lunches at no cost to families at the same location starting March 23rd through March 27th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Meals at Sauk Rapids-Rice are available for pickup between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at Pleasantview and Rice elementaries. The meals will be available through next Friday, March 27th.