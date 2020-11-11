Local Musicians Impacted by Latest COVID-19 Restrictions

UNDATED -- The latest COVID-19 restrictions closing bars and restaurants at 10:00 p.m. starting this Friday is also impacting the local entertainment industry.

Dave Lumley is a musician from Sartell. He does both acoustic shows and larger performances with his full band. While the solo gigs are typically earlier in the evening and can go on as scheduled, most bands usually don't take the stage until after 9:00 p.m.

He says he booked between six and eight of those events a month.

It's one or two a weekend for most weekends. I've been starting to reach out to bars to see who wants to continue to do it. I just know that the bars are really feeling the pinch with the limited hours on what they can afford, so I don't know yet how many are going to be affected. I know that it will be 50 or 60 percent of my shows probably.

Lumley says some of the bars he's reached out to are considering moving up the band time to accommodate the new closing hours, but others are likely just going to have to cancel them.

He says for him his music is a part-time gig, but the lost income is still real.

A lot of musicians have a full-time job or regular day job, but the difficult part is when we lose shows, when it's a second job there's no way to collect unemployment or any benefits from those jobs, so it's really just lost income.

Back in the spring, many musicians went to social media to perform live shows for tips, however, Lumley says Facebook has put more restrictions on those types of events due to copyright rules.