Local Hockey Team Searching For New Mascot

Do you enjoy getting large groups of people riled up while also dressed like a lumberjack? If so, do I have the job for you!

The Granite City Lumberjacks NA3HL junior hockey team is searching for someone to play their lumberjack mascot, a spot formerly held by Ed T. Lumberjack.

Ed T Lumberjack via Facebook

The Granite City Lumberjacks play home games at Sports Arena East in Sauk Rapids on the Benton County Fairgrounds. The Jacks charted 88 points during the 2021-22 regular season and posted a ridiculous 44-3 record.

The team features players from all around the country from local players like Sauk Rapids' Ethan Portner and Cathedral's Nolan Widman to players from Sweden and Great Britain.

The Lumberjacks open the season at home on September 17th.

Anyone interested in the mascot gig is asked to contact Owner John Hall at (320)-250-4488.