All for the Best: How to Make a Musical During a Global Pandemic will be released for free and without advertisements on Sat., Jan. 30, 2021 at the Discourier Media YouTube channel, which can be found at tinyurl.com/aftbmovie.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jesse Kretsinger, creator of the film, on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" this morning on WJON. You can listen to the interview by clicking the player below.

The film features interviews and footage throughout the course of the production, which were conducted by Jess himself, along with with Lucas and Michael, Co-Director Michael Kalpakoff, Assistant Director Christian Thoms-Warzecha, and cast members Ryan Stangl, Madeline Wright, Nate Moga, Emma Ahlin, Angela Wright, Luke Rentschler, and Mia Hoffman.

Jesse, who has been more comfortable as a film maker rather than an actor, put his talents to use as a member of the cast, putting him in the middle of the story while he was documenting it. Not an easy task!

The videography process also was a cooperative effort, with the cast, crew, and their families providing additional footage and photos from rehearsals and performances, so that Jesse could complete this one hour film with even more perspectives.

Jesse has currently moved to the Twin Cities area, but like many who are in the arts, their hometown communities play an essential role in their development, and Jesse keeps close ties with the Little Falls community.

I asked him if he is working on other projects for the time being, and he said his main focus is to get some things wrapped up before the scheduled viewing, and that's where he is putting his focus for now; so thankful for the idea, the cast and crew that are more like family, and he's excited to see where life will take him after this.