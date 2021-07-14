Cleaning up after yourself was probably something you were told to do often growing up by your parents. Today on WJON's "What Up Wednesday" we talked the problem of littering in the St. Cloud area. Some listeners feel this problem is getting worse. Many say they are finding themselves seeing trash in public parks, along roadways and on their own property. A listener says cigarette butts are often times seen at intersections along highway 15 in St. Cloud, another listener has been noticing dog droppings on roads and properties when they should have been cleaned up by their owners.

I listener emailed and claimed that renters have been big offenders with litter on rental properties and on personal properties in adjoining neighborhoods. Many listeners say they shouldn't have to pick up after those littering and that fines should be higher to deter this type of thing from happening. A listener indicated that using bottles of water are often the litter they are seeing. During the summer months many outdoor concerts and event are happening in the St. Cloud area. This will likely lead to more littering opportunities.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joins me every other Friday from 8:10-8:50 on WJON for Radio Town Hall meetings. He says he makes it a habit to pick up litter whenever he sees it as he walks throughout town. Kleis says he'd be happy to join residents at trouble areas to clean up litter. The conversation about littering can resume next Tuesday during WJON's 2-cent Tuesday program from 8:10-10 or feel free to call Mayor Kleis Friday July 23rd from 8:10-8:50 a.m.

If you'd like to hear today's conversation you can listen below.