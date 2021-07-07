Less Than a Half-Inch of Rain in St. Cloud on Tuesday

ST. CLOUD -- We got a little more much-needed rain Tuesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had .38 of an inch of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

We're still .37 inches below normal for the month of July so far. Also, we're a little more than 1 1/2 inches below normal for precipitation for the entire year.

Down in the Twin Cities they officially had .43 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. In Rochester, they officially had 1.33 inches of rain.

Our next best chance for rain looks to be this Friday.

